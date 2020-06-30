All apartments in Indianapolis
Location

5012 University Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Southeast

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Historic South Irvington features this fully renovated home within walking distance to some of Irvington's best restaurants and shops.Beautiful 1920's character with current amenities. Kitchen features new shaker style cabinets, stainless steel appliances, butcher block counter tops and farm house sink as well as ceramic tile floors. Hard to find master bedroom with bath as well as two additional bedrooms and bath. There is a gas fireplace as well as newer heat and A/C. Laundry room is also 1/2 Bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

