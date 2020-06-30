5012 University Avenue

Amenities

Historic South Irvington features this fully renovated home within walking distance to some of Irvington's best restaurants and shops.Beautiful 1920's character with current amenities. Kitchen features new shaker style cabinets, stainless steel appliances, butcher block counter tops and farm house sink as well as ceramic tile floors. Hard to find master bedroom with bath as well as two additional bedrooms and bath. There is a gas fireplace as well as newer heat and A/C. Laundry room is also 1/2 Bath.