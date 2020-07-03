5011 Camden Street, Indianapolis, IN 46227 Edgewood
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
Step into this beautiful updated bungalow. Fresh paint and updates through out. Enjoy the large back yard with additional storage shed. This home also include a 2 car detached garage! Tour this home today at your own convenience by registering on Rently.com!
*This is a pet friendly home with a non-refundable deposit of $250 and $25/month pet rent. *Applicants are required to earn 3x the monthly rent and have no previous eviction or felonies. All persons over the age of 18 are subject to a background and credit check. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
