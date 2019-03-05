501 N Capitol Ave

Amenities

Penthouse apt for rent at Lux on Capitol Apts. Floor to ceilings glass walls overlooking downtown. Breathtaking views. The pictures were taken today and it is cloudy. When the sun is shining, the view is incredible. It is a three bedroom apt. Each unit has its own lease, full bathroom, and is separate from the shared living room and kitchen. There are two roommates, easy going professionals, and great roommates. Its a fun environment to live in and a great deal for a downtown penthouse. Most penthouses with this view will run over 1500. If you are new to the city, this is a great opportunity to meet some great people and have a fantastic apt.