4952 Norwaldo Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

** UNIT PENDING **



**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**

Nice 2 bedroom home in South Broad Ripple off 49th & Norwaldo. Home is close to Broad Ripple Village, the Monon Trail and Glendale shopping. This property includes a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, nice cabinets, counter top and back splash tile. Other features include a 1-car detached garage, hardwood floors, enclosed front porch, full basement with washer/dryer hook-ups and a spacious fenced back yard. No A/C. Pets Negotiable!

Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp



Contact us to schedule a showing.