Last updated February 21 2020 at 9:48 PM

4952 Norwaldo Avenue

4952 Norwaldo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4952 Norwaldo Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Fairgrounds

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
** UNIT PENDING **

**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**
Nice 2 bedroom home in South Broad Ripple off 49th & Norwaldo. Home is close to Broad Ripple Village, the Monon Trail and Glendale shopping. This property includes a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, nice cabinets, counter top and back splash tile. Other features include a 1-car detached garage, hardwood floors, enclosed front porch, full basement with washer/dryer hook-ups and a spacious fenced back yard. No A/C. Pets Negotiable!
Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4952 Norwaldo Avenue have any available units?
4952 Norwaldo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4952 Norwaldo Avenue have?
Some of 4952 Norwaldo Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4952 Norwaldo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4952 Norwaldo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4952 Norwaldo Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4952 Norwaldo Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4952 Norwaldo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4952 Norwaldo Avenue offers parking.
Does 4952 Norwaldo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4952 Norwaldo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4952 Norwaldo Avenue have a pool?
No, 4952 Norwaldo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4952 Norwaldo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4952 Norwaldo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4952 Norwaldo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4952 Norwaldo Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

