4939 Norcroft Drive

Amenities

pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch-style home is located on the South West side of Indianapolis, IN with just a 15 minute drive to the airport. This home showcases plush neutral toned carpeting in the bedrooms and living area. The kitchen has all black cabinets, as well as all black high-efficiency appliances. The backyard is spacious in size and would make the perfect spot for pets and entertaining guests. Call for a self-tour (844) 395-3959 or apply on our website www.firstkeyhomes.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.