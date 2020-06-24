All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4939 Norcroft Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4939 Norcroft Drive
Last updated March 20 2019 at 5:53 PM

4939 Norcroft Drive

4939 Norcroft Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Mars Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4939 Norcroft Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Mars Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch-style home is located on the South West side of Indianapolis, IN with just a 15 minute drive to the airport. This home showcases plush neutral toned carpeting in the bedrooms and living area. The kitchen has all black cabinets, as well as all black high-efficiency appliances. The backyard is spacious in size and would make the perfect spot for pets and entertaining guests. Call for a self-tour (844) 395-3959 or apply on our website www.firstkeyhomes.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4939 Norcroft Drive have any available units?
4939 Norcroft Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4939 Norcroft Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4939 Norcroft Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4939 Norcroft Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4939 Norcroft Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4939 Norcroft Drive offer parking?
No, 4939 Norcroft Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4939 Norcroft Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4939 Norcroft Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4939 Norcroft Drive have a pool?
No, 4939 Norcroft Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4939 Norcroft Drive have accessible units?
No, 4939 Norcroft Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4939 Norcroft Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4939 Norcroft Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4939 Norcroft Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4939 Norcroft Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Castleton II
9416 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Pangea Riverside
2638 Cold Spring Manor Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Creekside at Meridian Hills
2100 Westlane Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Circle City Apartments
1321 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
747 Apartments
747 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202
River Crossing
8720 Knickerbocker Way
Indianapolis, IN 46240
A/62 Apartments
6111 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Wyckford Commons
7777 Wyckford Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46214

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College