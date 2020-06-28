All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4816 East 10th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4816 East 10th Street
Last updated September 3 2019 at 4:05 PM

4816 East 10th Street

4816 East 10th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4816 East 10th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Looking for charm and updates? Look no further. Large living room with extra bonus room can be used for an office or dining area. All fresh paint and polished floors. Spacious kitchen with brand new cabinets with stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Large bedroom with plenty of closet space. Basement space for storage. Off street parking and 1 Garage Space comes with home. Pets Allowed. $65.00 Application fee per adult
Call 317-900-4161 to set up a self showing.

Rental Terms: Rent: $695, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $695, Available 8/28/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4816 East 10th Street have any available units?
4816 East 10th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4816 East 10th Street have?
Some of 4816 East 10th Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4816 East 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4816 East 10th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4816 East 10th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4816 East 10th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4816 East 10th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4816 East 10th Street offers parking.
Does 4816 East 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4816 East 10th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4816 East 10th Street have a pool?
No, 4816 East 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4816 East 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 4816 East 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4816 East 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4816 East 10th Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Deercross Apartments
7007 Deer Path Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
The MK
5858 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Astoria Park
3640 Beluga Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Pulliam Square
152 E New York St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Overlook at Valley Ridge
6810 Valley Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Indy Town Apartments
6046 E 21st Street, Suite 1B Management Office
Indianapolis, IN 46219
800 Capitol
800 N Capitol Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Aspen Pointe
5838 W Mooresville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College