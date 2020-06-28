4816 East 10th Street

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Looking for charm and updates? Look no further. Large living room with extra bonus room can be used for an office or dining area. All fresh paint and polished floors. Spacious kitchen with brand new cabinets with stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Large bedroom with plenty of closet space. Basement space for storage. Off street parking and 1 Garage Space comes with home. Pets Allowed. $65.00 Application fee per adult

Call 317-900-4161 to set up a self showing.



Rental Terms: Rent: $695, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $695, Available 8/28/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.