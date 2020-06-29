All apartments in Indianapolis
4807 Dorkin Ct
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

4807 Dorkin Ct

4807 Dorkin Court · No Longer Available
Location

4807 Dorkin Court, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully Updated 2 Bedroom with Private Patio and Garage - Fully updated with new appliances, flooring, and fresh paint throughout!

Large 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms, with attached garage and fenced patio in a quiet neighborhood community. The clubhouse, pool, and walking paths are also yours to enjoy.

Convenient access to I65 and close to Saddlebrook Golf Club.

Tenant responsible for gas/electric and trash.
Credit & Background Checks required, $30 app fee per adult.
Pets ok with additional non-refundable deposit.
Breed restrictions may apply.

To book your touring appointment or apply, please visit simplygreatrentals.com or call 720-336-8181

(RLNE5453128)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4807 Dorkin Ct have any available units?
4807 Dorkin Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4807 Dorkin Ct have?
Some of 4807 Dorkin Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4807 Dorkin Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4807 Dorkin Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4807 Dorkin Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 4807 Dorkin Ct is pet friendly.
Does 4807 Dorkin Ct offer parking?
Yes, 4807 Dorkin Ct offers parking.
Does 4807 Dorkin Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4807 Dorkin Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4807 Dorkin Ct have a pool?
Yes, 4807 Dorkin Ct has a pool.
Does 4807 Dorkin Ct have accessible units?
No, 4807 Dorkin Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4807 Dorkin Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 4807 Dorkin Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
