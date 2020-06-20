Amenities

456 N. State Ave Available 07/01/20 Remodeled 3 Bed, 1.5 Bath, 1300+ sq/ft, HOLY CROSS NEIGHBORHOOD!, Available July 1 - Available July 1, Newly renovated duplex, located in the revitalized HOLY CROSS neighborhood, is biking distance to eclectic MASS AVE with its shops, restaurants, galleries & nightlife. This home has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. The Master & 2nd bedroom has enlarged closets and the 3rd bedroom is great for an office or guest bedroom. Don't miss this opportunity to live in the heart of Indianapolis!



Please note- In addition to the monthly rent, a Resident Benefits Package fee of $35/ month will be applied. This includes your renter’s insurance, liability insurance, HVAC filter delivery and much more. Click here for more details: https://www.reddoorrents.com/residents-benefits-package



(RLNE4417451)