Indianapolis, IN
456 N. State Ave
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:05 AM

456 N. State Ave

456 North State Avenue · (317) 429-1061
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

456 North State Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 456 N. State Ave · Avail. Jul 1

$975

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1392 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
456 N. State Ave Available 07/01/20 Remodeled 3 Bed, 1.5 Bath, 1300+ sq/ft, HOLY CROSS NEIGHBORHOOD!, Available July 1 - Available July 1, Newly renovated duplex, located in the revitalized HOLY CROSS neighborhood, is biking distance to eclectic MASS AVE with its shops, restaurants, galleries & nightlife. This home has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. The Master & 2nd bedroom has enlarged closets and the 3rd bedroom is great for an office or guest bedroom. Don't miss this opportunity to live in the heart of Indianapolis!

Please note- In addition to the monthly rent, a Resident Benefits Package fee of $35/ month will be applied. This includes your renter’s insurance, liability insurance, HVAC filter delivery and much more. Click here for more details: https://www.reddoorrents.com/residents-benefits-package

(RLNE4417451)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 456 N. State Ave have any available units?
456 N. State Ave has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 456 N. State Ave currently offering any rent specials?
456 N. State Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 456 N. State Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 456 N. State Ave is pet friendly.
Does 456 N. State Ave offer parking?
No, 456 N. State Ave does not offer parking.
Does 456 N. State Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 456 N. State Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 456 N. State Ave have a pool?
No, 456 N. State Ave does not have a pool.
Does 456 N. State Ave have accessible units?
No, 456 N. State Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 456 N. State Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 456 N. State Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 456 N. State Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 456 N. State Ave has units with air conditioning.
