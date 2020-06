Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

Don't miss out on this 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath home conveniently located just minutes from the interstate and Eagle Creek Park. Sliding doors open to large covered patio in rear. Front porch is enclosed. Large mini barn in the fenced backyard. Family room in addition to the spacious living room. Kitchen offers plenty of cabinets for storage. Please contact 317-794-2064 to set up a time to view the property.