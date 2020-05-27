All apartments in Indianapolis
450 North Kealing Avenue - 1
450 North Kealing Avenue - 1

450 N Kealing Ave · No Longer Available
Location

450 N Kealing Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Come see this 2 bed 1 bath duplex on the east side!
Pets and Section 8 accepted.
Utilities are IPL/Citizens.
Appliances may be rented for $25 per month each

GARAGE NOT INCLUDED (but may rent for $50/mth)
BROKER OWNED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 450 North Kealing Avenue - 1 have any available units?
450 North Kealing Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 450 North Kealing Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 450 North Kealing Avenue - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 450 North Kealing Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
450 North Kealing Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 450 North Kealing Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 450 North Kealing Avenue - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 450 North Kealing Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 450 North Kealing Avenue - 1 offers parking.
Does 450 North Kealing Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 450 North Kealing Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 450 North Kealing Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 450 North Kealing Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 450 North Kealing Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 450 North Kealing Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 450 North Kealing Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 450 North Kealing Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

