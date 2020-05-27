Rent Calculator
Indianapolis, IN
450 North Kealing Avenue - 1
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:10 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
450 North Kealing Avenue - 1
450 N Kealing Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Indianapolis
Near Eastside
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location
450 N Kealing Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Come see this 2 bed 1 bath duplex on the east side!
Pets and Section 8 accepted.
Utilities are IPL/Citizens.
Appliances may be rented for $25 per month each
GARAGE NOT INCLUDED (but may rent for $50/mth)
BROKER OWNED
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 450 North Kealing Avenue - 1 have any available units?
450 North Kealing Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 450 North Kealing Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 450 North Kealing Avenue - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 450 North Kealing Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
450 North Kealing Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 450 North Kealing Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 450 North Kealing Avenue - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 450 North Kealing Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 450 North Kealing Avenue - 1 offers parking.
Does 450 North Kealing Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 450 North Kealing Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 450 North Kealing Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 450 North Kealing Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 450 North Kealing Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 450 North Kealing Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 450 North Kealing Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 450 North Kealing Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
