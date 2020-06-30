All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4445 Vestry Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4445 Vestry Place
Last updated February 10 2020 at 8:13 PM

4445 Vestry Place

4445 Vestry Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4445 Vestry Place, Indianapolis, IN 46237
Poplar Grove

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
** UNIT PENDING **

This home is off Arlington and Thompson in Churchman Estates. Just minutes to Thompson Park, I74 & 465, shopping and more. This home features a lovely pond view, a nice kitchen with stainless steel appliances, laundry hook-ups, large 2-car attached garage and a fenced yard. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4445 Vestry Place have any available units?
4445 Vestry Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4445 Vestry Place have?
Some of 4445 Vestry Place's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4445 Vestry Place currently offering any rent specials?
4445 Vestry Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4445 Vestry Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4445 Vestry Place is pet friendly.
Does 4445 Vestry Place offer parking?
Yes, 4445 Vestry Place offers parking.
Does 4445 Vestry Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4445 Vestry Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4445 Vestry Place have a pool?
No, 4445 Vestry Place does not have a pool.
Does 4445 Vestry Place have accessible units?
No, 4445 Vestry Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4445 Vestry Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4445 Vestry Place does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mann Village
4010 Mann Village Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221
The Residences at Keystone Crossing
8785 Keystone Xing
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Ironworks at Keystone
2727 E 86th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240
The Plaza at Library Square
902 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Somerset Lakes
3202 E 76th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Ashton Pointe Apartments of Indianapolis
42 N Lawndale Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Carriage House West
1301 N Whitcomb Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Woodbridge Apartments in Castleton IN
9414 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College