All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4428 Courtfield Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4428 Courtfield Drive
Last updated February 12 2020 at 5:33 PM

4428 Courtfield Drive

4428 Courtfield Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4428 Courtfield Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Lafayette Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**
Spacious Pike Township home on cul-de-sac off 46th & Moller, minutes to Eagle Creek Park, Saddlebrook Golf Course, Highway access and more! This home features a large great room with a woodburning fireplace, formal dining room and a large eat-in kitchen with a large pantry. Nice Loft upstairs great for extra living space or study. Nice fenced-in private backyard with a patio. Pets Negotiable!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4428 Courtfield Drive have any available units?
4428 Courtfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4428 Courtfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4428 Courtfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4428 Courtfield Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4428 Courtfield Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4428 Courtfield Drive offer parking?
No, 4428 Courtfield Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4428 Courtfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4428 Courtfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4428 Courtfield Drive have a pool?
No, 4428 Courtfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4428 Courtfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 4428 Courtfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4428 Courtfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4428 Courtfield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4428 Courtfield Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4428 Courtfield Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Best Cities for Families 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodlake Apartments of Indianapolis
7401 Merganser Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Autumn Chase
3717 Piermont Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Meridian Lakes Apartments
7344 Meridian Hills Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Overlook at Valley Ridge
6810 Valley Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
747 Apartments
747 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Oakbrook Village
6098 Georgetown Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Buckingham Balmoral
3055 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Cox Creek at Reagan Crossing
10435 East County Road 100 North
Indianapolis, IN 46234

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College