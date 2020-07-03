4428 Courtfield Drive

Amenities
** UNIT PENDING **
**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**
Spacious Pike Township home on cul-de-sac off 46th & Moller, minutes to Eagle Creek Park, Saddlebrook Golf Course, Highway access and more! This home features a large great room with a woodburning fireplace, formal dining room and a large eat-in kitchen with a large pantry. Nice Loft upstairs great for extra living space or study. Nice fenced-in private backyard with a patio. Pets Negotiable!
Contact us to schedule a showing.