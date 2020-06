Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Visit this beautiful 3 bedroom ranch in Franklin Township. Entertain in the open kitchen area which offers plenty of cabinet and counter space, along with a breakfast room. Relax in the large living room with a view of the backyard and neighborhood pond. Admire the cathedral ceiling and abundance of light given in the sun room. Split master suite features private bathroom with whirlpool tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Attached 2 car garage provides additional storage loft.