4402 N Kenmore Rd

Beautifully Renovated 3 Bed / 1.5 Bath Brick Ranch for Rent with Attached Garage in Devington Area - Beautiful 3 Bed / 1.5 Bath Brick Ranch for Rent with Attached Garage in Devington Area. This Renovated Family Home is over 1000 Sq Ft with a Fenced Back Yard. Highlights and amenities include Electric Stove, Refrigerator/Freezer, Tile Flooring in Bathroom, Kitchen, and Dining Room, Tile Counter Top, New Central Air Conditioner, and Much More! Located near 46th and Arlington. Minutes from I-465 at Shadeland Ave. Amenities and Conveniences close by. This will Not Last Long!



This home does not accept section 8



No Pets Allowed



