4361 Village Parkway Circle West

4361 Village Parkway Circle West · No Longer Available
Location

4361 Village Parkway Circle West, Indianapolis, IN 46254

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly renovated 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathroom condo is located on the Northwest side of Indianapolis. This first-floor unit is fully equipped and ready for you. The kitchen includes all appliances. The home is completely open and has been updated with new flooring throughout. Enjoy gorgeous views of the lake right in your backyard as you sip on your morning tea. You're within minutes of Ricks Boatyard, Eagle Creek Reservoir and shopping at Target.

To access this unit, walk around to the back following the sidewalk. Enter using the sliding back door.

Application:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=2309455876

To view this home, use the Rently.com link to schedule a self-guided tour.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1592358?source=marketing

Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.
www.EthosityPM.com

Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2

*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office for details*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4361 Village Parkway Circle West have any available units?
4361 Village Parkway Circle West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4361 Village Parkway Circle West currently offering any rent specials?
4361 Village Parkway Circle West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4361 Village Parkway Circle West pet-friendly?
Yes, 4361 Village Parkway Circle West is pet friendly.
Does 4361 Village Parkway Circle West offer parking?
No, 4361 Village Parkway Circle West does not offer parking.
Does 4361 Village Parkway Circle West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4361 Village Parkway Circle West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4361 Village Parkway Circle West have a pool?
No, 4361 Village Parkway Circle West does not have a pool.
Does 4361 Village Parkway Circle West have accessible units?
No, 4361 Village Parkway Circle West does not have accessible units.
Does 4361 Village Parkway Circle West have units with dishwashers?
No, 4361 Village Parkway Circle West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4361 Village Parkway Circle West have units with air conditioning?
No, 4361 Village Parkway Circle West does not have units with air conditioning.

