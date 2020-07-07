4361 Village Parkway Circle West

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly renovated 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathroom condo is located on the Northwest side of Indianapolis. This first-floor unit is fully equipped and ready for you. The kitchen includes all appliances. The home is completely open and has been updated with new flooring throughout. Enjoy gorgeous views of the lake right in your backyard as you sip on your morning tea. You're within minutes of Ricks Boatyard, Eagle Creek Reservoir and shopping at Target.



To access this unit, walk around to the back following the sidewalk. Enter using the sliding back door.



Application:

https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=2309455876



To view this home, use the Rently.com link to schedule a self-guided tour.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1592358?source=marketing



Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.

www.EthosityPM.com



Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2



*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office for details*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.