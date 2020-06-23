4348 N Park Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly range oven

4348 Park Ave. Meridian Kessler. Hardwoods. W&D - Property Id: 98089



4348 Park Ave is a duplex in a GREAT, QUIET location - Low Traffic Street.

3 Beds

1.5 Bath

Eat in kitchen

Living room

Dining room

Full unfinished basement

Hardwood floors throughout

1300 sq ft, plus another 500 sq ft in the unfinished basement



Included:

Fridge

Stove

Washer

Dryer



Pets: On a case by case basis. +$25 per month where approved.



Location:

In the heart of Meridian Kessler / Broad Ripple area - an Historic neighborhood built in the early 1920's. Park ave is a very quiet, neighborhood street in Johnson's Woods which is a sub section of Meridian Kessler. 1 block from St Joan of Arc. Enjoy the sounds of the annual French Market Festival from your front porch.



Looking for clean, caring, courteous tenants. In return I offer an involved owner, quick to respond and address concerns.



If this is you, contact Chris. email is best using the link above, but phone works too. 317-372-3762

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/98089

(RLNE4674273)