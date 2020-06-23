4348 N Park Ave

Amenities
4348 Park Ave. Meridian Kessler. Hardwoods. W&D - Property Id: 98089
4348 Park Ave is a duplex in a GREAT, QUIET location - Low Traffic Street.
3 Beds
1.5 Bath
Eat in kitchen
Living room
Dining room
Full unfinished basement
Hardwood floors throughout
1300 sq ft, plus another 500 sq ft in the unfinished basement
Included:
Fridge
Stove
Washer
Dryer
Pets: On a case by case basis. +$25 per month where approved.
Location:
In the heart of Meridian Kessler / Broad Ripple area - an Historic neighborhood built in the early 1920's. Park ave is a very quiet, neighborhood street in Johnson's Woods which is a sub section of Meridian Kessler. 1 block from St Joan of Arc. Enjoy the sounds of the annual French Market Festival from your front porch.
Looking for clean, caring, courteous tenants. In return I offer an involved owner, quick to respond and address concerns.
If this is you, contact Chris. email is best using the link above, but phone works too. 317-372-3762
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/98089
Property Id 98089
(RLNE4674273)