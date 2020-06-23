All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4348 N Park Ave

4348 North Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4348 North Park Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Meridian Kessler

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
oven
4348 Park Ave. Meridian Kessler. Hardwoods. W&D - Property Id: 98089

4348 Park Ave is a duplex in a GREAT, QUIET location - Low Traffic Street.
3 Beds
1.5 Bath
Eat in kitchen
Living room
Dining room
Full unfinished basement
Hardwood floors throughout
1300 sq ft, plus another 500 sq ft in the unfinished basement

Included:
Fridge
Stove
Washer
Dryer

Pets: On a case by case basis. +$25 per month where approved.

Location:
In the heart of Meridian Kessler / Broad Ripple area - an Historic neighborhood built in the early 1920's. Park ave is a very quiet, neighborhood street in Johnson's Woods which is a sub section of Meridian Kessler. 1 block from St Joan of Arc. Enjoy the sounds of the annual French Market Festival from your front porch.

Looking for clean, caring, courteous tenants. In return I offer an involved owner, quick to respond and address concerns.

If this is you, contact Chris. email is best using the link above, but phone works too. 317-372-3762
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/98089
Property Id 98089

(RLNE4674273)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

