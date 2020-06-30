Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool tennis court

4341 Village Parkway Circle Unit #6 Available 04/11/20 2 Bedroom Condo in Eagle Creek - 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo at the Village of Eagle Creek has a wonderful floor plan with the kitchen, dining area and family room open to each other. Family room includes a vaulted ceiling and fireplace, spacious master bedroom has a walk-in closet, and the balcony is a great place to relax or enjoy the outdoors! No pets. No smoking.



NO SECTION 8.



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/



**Due to the current COVID-19 situation, we are not able to show this property until April 2nd.**



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2957222)