Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4311 Thompson Road

4311 East Thompson Road · No Longer Available
Location

4311 East Thompson Road, Indianapolis, IN 46237
I65-South Emerson

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
MOVE IN BEFORE FEBRUARY 8TH AND GET $400 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT!
MOVE IN BEFORE JANUARY 5TH AND GET $400 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT!

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

Bright 4 bed 2 bath home. Living space is warm; makes you feel right at home. Semi open concept floor plan, open to kitchen with plenty of storage. Eat in dining space with view of huge fenced in backyard. Home has an attached garage, an includes a storage barn as well!

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome! We allow a maximum of three pets per home, see details by following the link below.

To register for your self-guided tour today, apply for this home, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis:
Visit: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4311 Thompson Road have any available units?
4311 Thompson Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4311 Thompson Road currently offering any rent specials?
4311 Thompson Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4311 Thompson Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4311 Thompson Road is pet friendly.
Does 4311 Thompson Road offer parking?
Yes, 4311 Thompson Road does offer parking.
Does 4311 Thompson Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4311 Thompson Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4311 Thompson Road have a pool?
No, 4311 Thompson Road does not have a pool.
Does 4311 Thompson Road have accessible units?
No, 4311 Thompson Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4311 Thompson Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4311 Thompson Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4311 Thompson Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4311 Thompson Road does not have units with air conditioning.
