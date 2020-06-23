4311 Thompson Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities: garage, pet friendly, accepts section 8

MOVE IN BEFORE FEBRUARY 8TH AND GET $400 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT!

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.



Bright 4 bed 2 bath home. Living space is warm; makes you feel right at home. Semi open concept floor plan, open to kitchen with plenty of storage. Eat in dining space with view of huge fenced in backyard. Home has an attached garage, an includes a storage barn as well!



Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome! We allow a maximum of three pets per home, see details by following the link below.



Not currently accepting Section 8



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.