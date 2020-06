Amenities

Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath home located directly across from Christian Park. Cute neighborhood nestled between Irvington and Fountain Square. Only 8.5 minutes from downtown Indy! Also on the bus line. Full unfinished basement. hardwood floors throughout and garage. Washer and dryer connection and pets are welcome (with pet deposit). Central air. First, last and security deposit requested. Most neighbors are homeowners and keep watch for one another! Home is available now.