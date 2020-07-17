All apartments in Indianapolis
4307 North Whittier Place
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:50 PM

4307 North Whittier Place

4307 North Whittier Place · No Longer Available
Location

4307 North Whittier Place, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
dogs allowed
Charming three bedroom two bathroom home located on a quiet block just minutes from Lawrence Township. Large back yard with an unattached two car garage. Living room features a large picture window that boast natural lighting throughout the home. Tour today using Rently!

Application:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=2029617152

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1935889?source=marketing

Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.
www.EthosityPM.com

Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2

*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office for details*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4307 North Whittier Place have any available units?
4307 North Whittier Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4307 North Whittier Place currently offering any rent specials?
4307 North Whittier Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4307 North Whittier Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4307 North Whittier Place is pet friendly.
Does 4307 North Whittier Place offer parking?
Yes, 4307 North Whittier Place offers parking.
Does 4307 North Whittier Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4307 North Whittier Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4307 North Whittier Place have a pool?
No, 4307 North Whittier Place does not have a pool.
Does 4307 North Whittier Place have accessible units?
No, 4307 North Whittier Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4307 North Whittier Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4307 North Whittier Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4307 North Whittier Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 4307 North Whittier Place does not have units with air conditioning.
