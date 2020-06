Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated carpet range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This amazing 3 bedroom 1 bath home is Move-In Ready. New Carpet, New Paint, Wood-like floors and updated kitchen and bath make this the perfect home for you and your family. There is quick access to all stores schools, and shopping that you need. You will feel like you are living in a New Home. Call today to schedule your showing. The fridge and the range will be placed at the time of rental.