Indianapolis, IN
430 Saint Paul St
Last updated April 8 2019 at 11:54 AM

430 Saint Paul St

430 Saint Paul Street · No Longer Available
Location

430 Saint Paul Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Southeast

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*PENDING DEPOSIT RECEIVED - INQUIRE FOR ALTERNATIVES!* Here's one just down the street: https://www.showmetherent.com/2609-Southeastern-Ave-Indianapolis-IN-46201

Peace and quiet yet close to all things downtown, Fountain Square, and Fletcher Place!

Wonderfully renovated single family home with a fully fenced in yard and two car garage offers a quaint living space just minutes to Monument Circle! Second bedroom is perfect for a guest or for a home office!

Living room features a mantel with enormous ceilings; kitchen features TONS of counter and cabinet space with flexibility for an eat-in kitchen! Basement for tons of storage and w/d included!

Don't miss this incredible value!

Pre-Qualify: No felonies, no evictions or bankruptcies remaining on credit report, and must gross at least 3x base rent. Text Billy at 847-521-0975 or email Billy@indyurbanadvisors.com if you pre-qualify to schedule your showing!

(RLNE4791251)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 Saint Paul St have any available units?
430 Saint Paul St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 430 Saint Paul St have?
Some of 430 Saint Paul St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 430 Saint Paul St currently offering any rent specials?
430 Saint Paul St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 Saint Paul St pet-friendly?
Yes, 430 Saint Paul St is pet friendly.
Does 430 Saint Paul St offer parking?
Yes, 430 Saint Paul St offers parking.
Does 430 Saint Paul St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 430 Saint Paul St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 Saint Paul St have a pool?
No, 430 Saint Paul St does not have a pool.
Does 430 Saint Paul St have accessible units?
No, 430 Saint Paul St does not have accessible units.
Does 430 Saint Paul St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 430 Saint Paul St has units with dishwashers.
