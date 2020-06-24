430 Saint Paul St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

*PENDING DEPOSIT RECEIVED - INQUIRE FOR ALTERNATIVES!* Here's one just down the street: https://www.showmetherent.com/2609-Southeastern-Ave-Indianapolis-IN-46201



Peace and quiet yet close to all things downtown, Fountain Square, and Fletcher Place!



Wonderfully renovated single family home with a fully fenced in yard and two car garage offers a quaint living space just minutes to Monument Circle! Second bedroom is perfect for a guest or for a home office!



Living room features a mantel with enormous ceilings; kitchen features TONS of counter and cabinet space with flexibility for an eat-in kitchen! Basement for tons of storage and w/d included!



Don't miss this incredible value!



Pre-Qualify: No felonies, no evictions or bankruptcies remaining on credit report, and must gross at least 3x base rent. Text Billy at 847-521-0975 or email Billy@indyurbanadvisors.com if you pre-qualify to schedule your showing!



(RLNE4791251)