Fully Renovated and waiting for you! This Two Bed and One Full Bath Home has had a full Remodel from the Roof to the Basement. New Furnaces and AC units along with all New Appliances. The Kitchen Includes New Cabinets, Countertop, and Stainless Steel Appliances. The Bathroom was also Renovated. New Carpet and Paint throughout. The Full Basements is great Additional Space. No Showings until July 1, 2020.