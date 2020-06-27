All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:59 AM

422 Berkley Rd.

422 Berkley Road · No Longer Available
Location

422 Berkley Road, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Butler - Tarkington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
422 Berkley Rd. Available 05/25/20 Wonderful Home Just off the Butler Campus! - Open and bright one story in Butler Tarkington area, lots of natural light, enclosed front porch, original hardwoods throughout, original built-ins add character, updated baths and kitchen with dishwasher and disposal, master bedroom with en-suite half bath, washer/dryer included in full basement, alarm system, one car garage with automatic opener, 1 1/2 blocks from Butler's campus, close to Broad Ripple and Marion University, 10 minute drive to downtown Indy. No pets allowed.

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5579072)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 422 Berkley Rd. have any available units?
422 Berkley Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 422 Berkley Rd. have?
Some of 422 Berkley Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 422 Berkley Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
422 Berkley Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 Berkley Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 422 Berkley Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 422 Berkley Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 422 Berkley Rd. offers parking.
Does 422 Berkley Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 422 Berkley Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 Berkley Rd. have a pool?
No, 422 Berkley Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 422 Berkley Rd. have accessible units?
No, 422 Berkley Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 422 Berkley Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 422 Berkley Rd. has units with dishwashers.

