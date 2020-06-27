Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

422 Berkley Rd. Available 05/25/20 Wonderful Home Just off the Butler Campus! - Open and bright one story in Butler Tarkington area, lots of natural light, enclosed front porch, original hardwoods throughout, original built-ins add character, updated baths and kitchen with dishwasher and disposal, master bedroom with en-suite half bath, washer/dryer included in full basement, alarm system, one car garage with automatic opener, 1 1/2 blocks from Butler's campus, close to Broad Ripple and Marion University, 10 minute drive to downtown Indy. No pets allowed.



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5579072)