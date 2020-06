Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage oven refrigerator

Rare four-bedroom, three full baths in this spacious condo. Two master suites, one on main floor, one upstairs.

Enjoy not having to mow your lawn. Just pull in to your two-car attached garage. The location of this condo makes it 5 minutes to UofI, and to I65. No pets allowed.