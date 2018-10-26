4206 Carrollton Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities

Enjoy being a part of the Broad Ripple Community, by sitting on this beautiful covered porch talking to your neighbors as they walk by. Invite them up for a sit and talk until the sun goes down



This is a beautifully renovated home. Everything is new including; granite, carpet, paint, and appliances. Restored hardwoods add charming touches.



Please complete a FREE application, so our Broker can call you to schedule a showing: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/emshomes/tenantApplication.action