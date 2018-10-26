All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4206 Carrollton Ave

4206 Carrollton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4206 Carrollton Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Meridian Kessler

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
Enjoy being a part of the Broad Ripple Community, by sitting on this beautiful covered porch talking to your neighbors as they walk by. Invite them up for a sit and talk until the sun goes down

This is a beautifully renovated home. Everything is new including; granite, carpet, paint, and appliances. Restored hardwoods add charming touches.

Please complete a FREE application, so our Broker can call you to schedule a showing: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/emshomes/tenantApplication.action

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4206 Carrollton Ave have any available units?
4206 Carrollton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4206 Carrollton Ave have?
Some of 4206 Carrollton Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4206 Carrollton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4206 Carrollton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4206 Carrollton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4206 Carrollton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4206 Carrollton Ave offer parking?
No, 4206 Carrollton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4206 Carrollton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4206 Carrollton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4206 Carrollton Ave have a pool?
No, 4206 Carrollton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4206 Carrollton Ave have accessible units?
No, 4206 Carrollton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4206 Carrollton Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4206 Carrollton Ave has units with dishwashers.
