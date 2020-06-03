All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4151 Apple Creek Drive

4151 Apple Creek Way · No Longer Available
Location

4151 Apple Creek Way, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
***Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your dream home awaits!***  Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home located in Lawrence Township, this home boasts new carpet, flooring, and paint.  Spacious living room has a ceiling fan and beautiful brick fireplace.  Eat in kitchen has new tile flooring, gorgeous granite counters, and beautiful white cabinets.  Kitchen appliances provided upon move in.  Spacious master bedroom has a full en suite master bathroom.  Great location with no neighbors behind you!  You will fall in love with this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4151 Apple Creek Drive have any available units?
4151 Apple Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4151 Apple Creek Drive have?
Some of 4151 Apple Creek Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4151 Apple Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4151 Apple Creek Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4151 Apple Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4151 Apple Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4151 Apple Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 4151 Apple Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4151 Apple Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4151 Apple Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4151 Apple Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 4151 Apple Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4151 Apple Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 4151 Apple Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4151 Apple Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4151 Apple Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
