4151 Apple Creek Drive

***Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your dream home awaits!*** Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home located in Lawrence Township, this home boasts new carpet, flooring, and paint. Spacious living room has a ceiling fan and beautiful brick fireplace. Eat in kitchen has new tile flooring, gorgeous granite counters, and beautiful white cabinets. Kitchen appliances provided upon move in. Spacious master bedroom has a full en suite master bathroom. Great location with no neighbors behind you! You will fall in love with this home!