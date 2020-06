Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities

Need room for family in a decent neighborhood? This 4 Bedroom home will suit! Landlord is currently in the process of putting in new vinyl wood floors, fresh interior paint, new dishwasher. Anticipated move in date will be 8/1/2019. Application available in media, or request via text/email!