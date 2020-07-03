412 Orange Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

(PHONE INQUIRIES ONLY-THANK YOU)

Live large in this recently-renovated 1.5-Story home in Bates-Hendricks! Features include: Fresh Carpet and Paint; Separate Living and Family Rooms; Big Master Bedroom; Large Kitchen with Pantry; Large Laundry Room with Storage Area; Covered Porch; Fenced Yard; and Private Parking in the rear. Close proximity to Downtown and Fountain Square make this a 'win-win'!



Requirements:

- $35 Application Fee per adult

- $2,700 minimum per month net household income (after taxes)

- $900 Security Deposit

- Pets- Additional Deposit with approval

- No Evictions in past 3 years

(PHONE INQUIRIES ONLY-THANK YOU)

Live large in this recently-renovated 1.5-Story home in Bates-Hendricks! Features include: Fresh Carpet and Paint; Separate Living and Family Rooms; Big Master Bedroom; Large Kitchen with Pantry; Large Laundry Room with Storage Area; Covered Porch; Fenced Yard; and Private Parking in the rear. Close proximity to Downtown and Fountain Square make this a 'win-win'!



Requirements:

- $35 Application Fee per adult

- $2,700 minimum per month net household income (after taxes)

- $900 Security Deposit

- Pets- Additional Deposit with approval

- No Evictions in past 3 years