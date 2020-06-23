All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 410 Eastern Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
410 Eastern Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

410 Eastern Avenue

410 Eastern Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

410 Eastern Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Gorgeous renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home! New cabinets, countertops, open floor plan, full basement, 1-car garage and next to an empty lot. Central heat and air and washer/dryer hookups. Watch the video: https://goo.gl/kod6wi. Apply FREE online at www.IndianaCityProperties.com. What are we looking for in a tenant? You need to have a verifiable GROSS income of $2250 per month. This is BEFORE taxes are taken out. We complete a background check and a credit check. We are expecting that any bills you have, you are currently paying on them. If you have questions or want to discuss anything you think we will find, please ask BEFORE you apply.
Gorgeous renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home! New cabinets, countertops, open floor plan, full basement, 1-car garage and next to an empty lot. Central heat and air and washer/dryer hookups. Watch the video: XXXXX. Apply online at www.IndianaCityProperties.com. What are we looking for in a tenant? You need to have a verifiable GROSS income of $2250 per month. This is BEFORE taxes are taken out. We complete a background check and a credit check. We are expecting that any bills you have, you are currently paying on them. If you have questions or want to discuss anything you think we will find, please ask BEFORE you apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 Eastern Avenue have any available units?
410 Eastern Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 410 Eastern Avenue have?
Some of 410 Eastern Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 Eastern Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
410 Eastern Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 Eastern Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 410 Eastern Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 410 Eastern Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 410 Eastern Avenue offers parking.
Does 410 Eastern Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 Eastern Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 Eastern Avenue have a pool?
No, 410 Eastern Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 410 Eastern Avenue have accessible units?
No, 410 Eastern Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 410 Eastern Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 Eastern Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

College Courts of Nora
9301 Yale Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Monon Lofts
1122 E 16th St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Circa
617 North College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Kingston Square Apartments
7171 Twin Oaks Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Blacherne At Vermont Place
402 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Cox Creek at Reagan Crossing
10435 East County Road 100 North
Indianapolis, IN 46234
Penn Street Tower
115 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Ashton Pointe Apartments of Indianapolis
42 N Lawndale Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College