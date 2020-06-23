410 Eastern Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Gorgeous renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home! New cabinets, countertops, open floor plan, full basement, 1-car garage and next to an empty lot. Central heat and air and washer/dryer hookups. Watch the video: https://goo.gl/kod6wi. Apply FREE online at www.IndianaCityProperties.com. What are we looking for in a tenant? You need to have a verifiable GROSS income of $2250 per month. This is BEFORE taxes are taken out. We complete a background check and a credit check. We are expecting that any bills you have, you are currently paying on them. If you have questions or want to discuss anything you think we will find, please ask BEFORE you apply.

