All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4060 Breton St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4060 Breton St
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

4060 Breton St

4060 Breton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Eagledale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4060 Breton Street, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Eagledale

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 05/01/20 Speedway Area rental - Property Id: 258844

Cute 2 bedroom bungalow across from the Speedway race track. remodeled with new carpet and paint. come with a fenced back yard, Mini Barn and a 1 car garage. Ready to move in! Due to the Corona 19 virus and the Stay at home order we are doing telephone prescreens. If you are interested in the house please drive by the house first and look inside. If your still interested please feel free to give us a call.
Washer and dryer hook ups.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/258844
Property Id 258844

(RLNE5693946)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4060 Breton St have any available units?
4060 Breton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4060 Breton St have?
Some of 4060 Breton St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4060 Breton St currently offering any rent specials?
4060 Breton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4060 Breton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4060 Breton St is pet friendly.
Does 4060 Breton St offer parking?
Yes, 4060 Breton St offers parking.
Does 4060 Breton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4060 Breton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4060 Breton St have a pool?
No, 4060 Breton St does not have a pool.
Does 4060 Breton St have accessible units?
No, 4060 Breton St does not have accessible units.
Does 4060 Breton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4060 Breton St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Move Cross Country
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mann Village
4010 Mann Village Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221
Kingston Square Apartments
7171 Twin Oaks Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Fountainhead Apartments
8101 Laguna Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
747 Apartments
747 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202
10 West
7855 Cimarron Trail
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Aspen Pointe
5838 W Mooresville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221
Avery Point
8525 Laurel Valley Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Redwood Indianapolis
7925 Carlington Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46237

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College