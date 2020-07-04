4060 Breton St

Amenities
Available 05/01/20 Speedway Area rental - Property Id: 258844
Cute 2 bedroom bungalow across from the Speedway race track. remodeled with new carpet and paint. come with a fenced back yard, Mini Barn and a 1 car garage. Ready to move in! Due to the Corona 19 virus and the Stay at home order we are doing telephone prescreens. If you are interested in the house please drive by the house first and look inside. If your still interested please feel free to give us a call.
Washer and dryer hook ups.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/258844
Property Id 258844
(RLNE5693946)