4049 Byram Ave
Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:44 AM

4049 Byram Ave

4049 Byram Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4049 Byram Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Butler - Tarkington

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This updated 864 sq ft. 3 Bed, 1 Bath Bungalow w/ full basement and 1-car detached garage is Butler Tarkington's best value. Refinished hardwood in Living room. New ceramic tile flooring, granite countertops and stainless appliances in kitchen. Fresh paint throughout. New carpet in bedrooms. Walking distance to Butler University and newly renovated Tarkington Park. Fenced yard. Appliances include refrigerator, stove, microwave, washer and dryer. Minutes from I-65 and local amenities. Must See. Wont Last. Immediate Occupancy.

Call (317) 286-6117 for showings and to pre-qualify.

(RLNE3268783)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4049 Byram Ave have any available units?
4049 Byram Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4049 Byram Ave have?
Some of 4049 Byram Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4049 Byram Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4049 Byram Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4049 Byram Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4049 Byram Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4049 Byram Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4049 Byram Ave offers parking.
Does 4049 Byram Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4049 Byram Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4049 Byram Ave have a pool?
No, 4049 Byram Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4049 Byram Ave have accessible units?
No, 4049 Byram Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4049 Byram Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4049 Byram Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
