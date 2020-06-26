4049 Byram Ave

Amenities

This updated 864 sq ft. 3 Bed, 1 Bath Bungalow w/ full basement and 1-car detached garage is Butler Tarkington's best value. Refinished hardwood in Living room. New ceramic tile flooring, granite countertops and stainless appliances in kitchen. Fresh paint throughout. New carpet in bedrooms. Walking distance to Butler University and newly renovated Tarkington Park. Fenced yard. Appliances include refrigerator, stove, microwave, washer and dryer. Minutes from I-65 and local amenities. Must See. Wont Last. Immediate Occupancy.



Call (317) 286-6117 for showings and to pre-qualify.



(RLNE3268783)