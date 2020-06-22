403 Stillwood Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This 2 story home has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a 2 car attached garage, and sits on a quiet cul-de-sac in a great community. Outside you will find a covered front porch, rear patio in a large fenced backyard with play set. The interior offers all new paint, a living room, dining room, and family room with fireplace. All kitchen appliances are included. Updated kitchen countertop. All 4 bedrooms are upstairs, and the master suite offers a full bathroom and walk-in closet. Window blinds included.