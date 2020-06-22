All apartments in Indianapolis
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
403 Stillwood Court
Last updated April 10 2019 at 5:54 AM

403 Stillwood Court

403 Stillwood Court · No Longer Available
Indianapolis
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

403 Stillwood Court, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Southeast Warren

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 2 story home has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a 2 car attached garage, and sits on a quiet cul-de-sac in a great community. Outside you will find a covered front porch, rear patio in a large fenced backyard with play set. The interior offers all new paint, a living room, dining room, and family room with fireplace. All kitchen appliances are included. Updated kitchen countertop. All 4 bedrooms are upstairs, and the master suite offers a full bathroom and walk-in closet. Window blinds included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 Stillwood Court have any available units?
403 Stillwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 403 Stillwood Court have?
Some of 403 Stillwood Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 403 Stillwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
403 Stillwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 Stillwood Court pet-friendly?
No, 403 Stillwood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 403 Stillwood Court offer parking?
Yes, 403 Stillwood Court offers parking.
Does 403 Stillwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 403 Stillwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 Stillwood Court have a pool?
No, 403 Stillwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 403 Stillwood Court have accessible units?
No, 403 Stillwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 403 Stillwood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 403 Stillwood Court has units with dishwashers.
