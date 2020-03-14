4021 East 46th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

** UNIT PENDING **



This home is located in Washington Township off 46th & Forest Manor and provides easy access to Broad Ripple Village, shops/dining and local schools. This home features a large living room with vaulted ceilings and a wood-burning fireplace, spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet space, laundry hook-ups and a 2-car attached garage. The master bedroom includes a private bathroom and 2 closets. There is a wrap-around deck off the backyard and overlooks the wooded lot. Pets Negotiable!

