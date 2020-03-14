All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated October 17 2019 at 1:50 AM

4021 East 46th Street

4021 East 46th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4021 East 46th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devon

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

This home is located in Washington Township off 46th & Forest Manor and provides easy access to Broad Ripple Village, shops/dining and local schools. This home features a large living room with vaulted ceilings and a wood-burning fireplace, spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet space, laundry hook-ups and a 2-car attached garage. The master bedroom includes a private bathroom and 2 closets. There is a wrap-around deck off the backyard and overlooks the wooded lot. Pets Negotiable!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4021 East 46th Street have any available units?
4021 East 46th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4021 East 46th Street have?
Some of 4021 East 46th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4021 East 46th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4021 East 46th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4021 East 46th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4021 East 46th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4021 East 46th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4021 East 46th Street offers parking.
Does 4021 East 46th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4021 East 46th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4021 East 46th Street have a pool?
No, 4021 East 46th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4021 East 46th Street have accessible units?
No, 4021 East 46th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4021 East 46th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4021 East 46th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
