4006 Boulevard Pl

Location

4006 Boulevard Place, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Butler - Tarkington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
PREQUALIFY: No evictions or bankruptcies remaining on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x rent. Max 30 day holds. Security deposit is one month's rent. TEXT Billy at 847-521-0975 and mention you pre-qualify with your move date to schedule a showing or email billy@platcollective.com during off hours. Tenant pays all utilities. Pets $250 refundable deposit and $25/mo.

LOCATION - Welcome to your home on the hill in booming Butler-Tarkington! Just two blocks from Chilly Water and Hoagies and Hops, bike five blocks to the Red Line, or drive ten minutes to Broad Ripple or Downtown! Minutes to Butler University!

Check out the historical charm with modern updates! Soaring ceilings give you an open feel with defined living and dining spaces! Three good sized bedrooms with ample closets give you flexible living options (guest bedroom, home office, etc.). Topping it all off: private porch, basement with laundry, and courtyard! Don't miss this - schedule your showing today!

(RLNE5709157)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

