3930 Alsace Pl
3930 Alsace Pl

3930 Alsace Place · No Longer Available
Location

3930 Alsace Place, Indianapolis, IN 46226

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
4 Bedroom ranch located in the Lawrence area. Hardwood floors in living room and kitchen area. Large kitchen with island. Covered patio in back with fenced in back yard. This home wont last long. Please contact 317-794-2064 to set up a time to see this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3930 Alsace Pl have any available units?
3930 Alsace Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3930 Alsace Pl currently offering any rent specials?
3930 Alsace Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3930 Alsace Pl pet-friendly?
No, 3930 Alsace Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3930 Alsace Pl offer parking?
No, 3930 Alsace Pl does not offer parking.
Does 3930 Alsace Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3930 Alsace Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3930 Alsace Pl have a pool?
No, 3930 Alsace Pl does not have a pool.
Does 3930 Alsace Pl have accessible units?
No, 3930 Alsace Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 3930 Alsace Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 3930 Alsace Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3930 Alsace Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 3930 Alsace Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
