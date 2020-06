Amenities

This is a lovely all electric family home with 3 bedrooms, and 2 1/2 baths! Very spacious Great Room with cathedral ceilings. Updated kitchen with granite counters, ceramic tile, stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinet space and large pantry. Wide stairway leads to 3 bedrooms, the Master Suite is spacious and features a vaulted ceiling. Large closets in every bedroom! You don't want to miss this gorgeous home.