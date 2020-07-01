All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3842 North Pasadena Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3842 North Pasadena Street
Last updated February 26 2020 at 3:32 PM

3842 North Pasadena Street

3842 North Pasadena Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Devington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3842 North Pasadena Street, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Very efficient 3 bed 1.5 bath home close to shops and restaurants. Easily access major highways. Spacious well kept lot next door allows room to breath. Backyard is fenced for your privacy. Garage parking and laundry hook up. Newer efficient windows keeps the weather out and money in.. Newer HVAC and hotter heater. New Carpet. this won't last long, Contact us for immediate showings.
3 bed 1.5 bath dance with attached garage sits on a corner lot with spacious scenery. This charming ranch is ready to suit your needs and accommodate your growing family.

Tenant responsible for all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3842 North Pasadena Street have any available units?
3842 North Pasadena Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3842 North Pasadena Street have?
Some of 3842 North Pasadena Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3842 North Pasadena Street currently offering any rent specials?
3842 North Pasadena Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3842 North Pasadena Street pet-friendly?
No, 3842 North Pasadena Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3842 North Pasadena Street offer parking?
Yes, 3842 North Pasadena Street offers parking.
Does 3842 North Pasadena Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3842 North Pasadena Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3842 North Pasadena Street have a pool?
No, 3842 North Pasadena Street does not have a pool.
Does 3842 North Pasadena Street have accessible units?
No, 3842 North Pasadena Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3842 North Pasadena Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3842 North Pasadena Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Willow
1844 Pemberton Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Harbour Pointe Apartments
4400 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Deercross Apartments
7007 Deer Path Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
The Coil
6349 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Meridian Lakes Apartments
7344 Meridian Hills Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Glen Ridge Manor
4737 E 19th St
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Reflections
7999 Silverleaf Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Brockton Apartments
5778 Brockton Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College