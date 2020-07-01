3842 North Pasadena Street

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garage air conditioning carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Very efficient 3 bed 1.5 bath home close to shops and restaurants. Easily access major highways. Spacious well kept lot next door allows room to breath. Backyard is fenced for your privacy. Garage parking and laundry hook up. Newer efficient windows keeps the weather out and money in.. Newer HVAC and hotter heater. New Carpet. this won't last long, Contact us for immediate showings.

3 bed 1.5 bath dance with attached garage sits on a corner lot with spacious scenery. This charming ranch is ready to suit your needs and accommodate your growing family.



Tenant responsible for all utilities.