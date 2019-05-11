All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:39 AM

3726 Fetlock Dr

3726 Fetlock Drive · (317) 268-8331
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3726 Fetlock Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46227
University Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3726 Fetlock Dr · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 3 Bath House with 2 Car Garage - This spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath features a fully fenced back yard, a full 2 car garage, plenty of storage and is conveniently Located close to local businesses, schools, employment opportunities, and just minutes from IU. This is the perfect family home! We will be painting and installing new flooring in the upstairs portion of the home, more pictures will be posted as renovations are completed!!

We welcome pets with a additional fees applicable per pet. *breed restrictions apply

We do not accept section 8, evictions or felonies.

Secure your new home today!

We require a Credit & Criminal Background Check.
We do NOT accept section 8,evictions or felonies.

Non-refundable $45 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. No smoking.

(RLNE4782134)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3726 Fetlock Dr have any available units?
3726 Fetlock Dr has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3726 Fetlock Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3726 Fetlock Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3726 Fetlock Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3726 Fetlock Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3726 Fetlock Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3726 Fetlock Dr does offer parking.
Does 3726 Fetlock Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3726 Fetlock Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3726 Fetlock Dr have a pool?
No, 3726 Fetlock Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3726 Fetlock Dr have accessible units?
No, 3726 Fetlock Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3726 Fetlock Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3726 Fetlock Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3726 Fetlock Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3726 Fetlock Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
