* Rent amount for first 3 months is $850/month! Take advantage of this fabulous special. Rent returns to the regular low rate of $950 after 3 months. Special conditions and terms apply**Newly remodeled this single-family home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and approximately 1,228 sqft. New paint, flooring, and appliances. To schedule a showing please call 317-794-2064



