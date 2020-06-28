37 East 32nd Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking garage dogs allowed

** UNIT PENDING **



**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**



1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!!

Beautiful 1BR unit features incredible woodwork, high ceilings, gas fireplace, 1-car detached garage, updated kitchen with all appliances, washer/dryer and central A/C. Water/sewer paid! Located in historic Meridian Park and is close to Downtown, Broad Ripple, and more! Cats Allowed! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp



Contact us to schedule a showing.