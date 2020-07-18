All apartments in Indianapolis
3661 North Wittfield Street

3661 North Wittfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

3661 North Wittfield Street, Indianapolis, IN 46235
Northeastwood

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 3 bedroom 1 bath Garage home with almost 1000 feet is more than enough space for a growing family. You will love the cleanliness and the upgrades in this home. Feel at home with the carpeted floors and lovely space this home offers. You are centrally located to everything nearby and will love to live here. Don't let this one get away. The range and fridge will be placed at the time of rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3661 North Wittfield Street have any available units?
3661 North Wittfield Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3661 North Wittfield Street have?
Some of 3661 North Wittfield Street's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3661 North Wittfield Street currently offering any rent specials?
3661 North Wittfield Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3661 North Wittfield Street pet-friendly?
No, 3661 North Wittfield Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3661 North Wittfield Street offer parking?
Yes, 3661 North Wittfield Street offers parking.
Does 3661 North Wittfield Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3661 North Wittfield Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3661 North Wittfield Street have a pool?
No, 3661 North Wittfield Street does not have a pool.
Does 3661 North Wittfield Street have accessible units?
No, 3661 North Wittfield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3661 North Wittfield Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3661 North Wittfield Street does not have units with dishwashers.
