3661 North Wittfield Street, Indianapolis, IN 46235 Northeastwood
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 3 bedroom 1 bath Garage home with almost 1000 feet is more than enough space for a growing family. You will love the cleanliness and the upgrades in this home. Feel at home with the carpeted floors and lovely space this home offers. You are centrally located to everything nearby and will love to live here. Don't let this one get away. The range and fridge will be placed at the time of rental.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3661 North Wittfield Street have any available units?
3661 North Wittfield Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.