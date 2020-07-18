3661 North Wittfield Street

Amenities

garage recently renovated fireplace carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This 3 bedroom 1 bath Garage home with almost 1000 feet is more than enough space for a growing family. You will love the cleanliness and the upgrades in this home. Feel at home with the carpeted floors and lovely space this home offers. You are centrally located to everything nearby and will love to live here. Don't let this one get away. The range and fridge will be placed at the time of rental.