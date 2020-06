Amenities

recently renovated range oven refrigerator

Looking for a nice home, in a Great Location, close to everything you need...well you have found it. This Large 2 Bedroom home has it all and has been very well kept and is clean. The beautiful brick exterior, and updated inside will make you feel right at home. Look no more and make sure you dont miss this great opportunity. The range and the fridge will be placed at the time of rental.