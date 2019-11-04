All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3630 Kline South Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3630 Kline South Drive
Last updated May 11 2020 at 9:44 PM

3630 Kline South Drive

3630 Kline South Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Arlington Woods
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3630 Kline South Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Arlington Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

Located in Warren Township off 38th & Franklin, minutes to I-465, Pendleton Pike corridor, shops, restaurants and more! Home features all new flooring, fresh paint and new appliances. Nice kitchen and living room. Fireplace is decorative only! Large backyard with a great patio for entertaining. Move-in Ready! Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3630 Kline South Drive have any available units?
3630 Kline South Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3630 Kline South Drive have?
Some of 3630 Kline South Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3630 Kline South Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3630 Kline South Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3630 Kline South Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3630 Kline South Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3630 Kline South Drive offer parking?
No, 3630 Kline South Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3630 Kline South Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3630 Kline South Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3630 Kline South Drive have a pool?
No, 3630 Kline South Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3630 Kline South Drive have accessible units?
No, 3630 Kline South Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3630 Kline South Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3630 Kline South Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

333 Penn
333 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Fisherman's Village Apartments
2975 Coast Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Axis
401 N Senate Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Wyckford Commons
7777 Wyckford Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Grid
502 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Teal Run
2302 Windsong Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229
TGM Avalon Lake
6724 Greenshire Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
South and Madison
1834 Madison Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College