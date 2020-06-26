All apartments in Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN
355 East Ohio Street
355 East Ohio Street

355 East Ohio Street · No Longer Available
Location

355 East Ohio Street, Indianapolis, IN 46204
Downtown Indianapolis

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

This Luxurious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo is located in downtown Indianapolis, right in the middle of shopping, restaurants and a short drive to major interstates! The living room is spacious and features 10' ceilings and a cozy gas fireplace overlooks gorgeous courtyard. The gourmet kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and maple wood cabinets. The master suite features a large walk-in-closet and over-sized shower. Enjoy the 1-car heated garage parking spot. Note: Tenants responsible for paying any associated Move-In or Move-Out fees required by the HOA. Pets Negotiable!

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 355 East Ohio Street have any available units?
355 East Ohio Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 355 East Ohio Street have?
Some of 355 East Ohio Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 355 East Ohio Street currently offering any rent specials?
355 East Ohio Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 355 East Ohio Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 355 East Ohio Street is pet friendly.
Does 355 East Ohio Street offer parking?
Yes, 355 East Ohio Street offers parking.
Does 355 East Ohio Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 355 East Ohio Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 355 East Ohio Street have a pool?
No, 355 East Ohio Street does not have a pool.
Does 355 East Ohio Street have accessible units?
No, 355 East Ohio Street does not have accessible units.
Does 355 East Ohio Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 355 East Ohio Street does not have units with dishwashers.
