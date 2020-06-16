3546 Brandenburg Boulevard

Amenities

This home is located in Franklin Township off of Arlington and Southeastern and provides great access to I-465, Greenwood Shopping and more! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home includes a large living room, spacious eat-in kitchen with plenty of counter space and large pantry, huge backyard and a 2-car attached garage. The master bedroom is very spacious and offers a private bath and a walk-in closet. Nice loft upstairs great for a second living room area.

