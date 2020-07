Amenities

pet friendly range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

APRIL RENT IS FREE! The deposit moves you in! This unit is ready for immediate occupancy. It's a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex. Laminate floors throughout the unit and fresh paint. Large living room and eating area. Stove and refrigerator included. Large unfinished basement for storage. Pet friendly. Please schedule your tour today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.