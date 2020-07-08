3535 Alpine Place

Amenities

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1642550



A coveted rental home in Indianapolis! Your next home includes:



--3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

--Fenced backyard

--Central air

--Fresh paint

--Washer/dryer hookup



Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.

