Last updated May 23 2020 at 3:47 PM

3535 Alpine Place

3535 Alpine Place · No Longer Available
Location

3535 Alpine Place, Indianapolis, IN 46226

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1642550

A coveted rental home in Indianapolis! Your next home includes:

--3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
--Fenced backyard
--Central air
--Fresh paint
--Washer/dryer hookup

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3535 Alpine Place have any available units?
3535 Alpine Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3535 Alpine Place currently offering any rent specials?
3535 Alpine Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3535 Alpine Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3535 Alpine Place is pet friendly.
Does 3535 Alpine Place offer parking?
No, 3535 Alpine Place does not offer parking.
Does 3535 Alpine Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3535 Alpine Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3535 Alpine Place have a pool?
No, 3535 Alpine Place does not have a pool.
Does 3535 Alpine Place have accessible units?
No, 3535 Alpine Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3535 Alpine Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3535 Alpine Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3535 Alpine Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3535 Alpine Place has units with air conditioning.

