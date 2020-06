Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Located in Watson-McCord neighborhood off 35th & Fall Creek Parkway, close the the fairgrounds, Broadripple and the Monon Trail! Home features all new flooring and fresh paint throughout. All new kitchen appliances. Formal dining and living room. Unfinished basement great for storage. NO A/C. Pets Negotiable! Move-in Ready! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.