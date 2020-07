Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Newly remodeled 4 bedroom, 1.5 Bath home on Indy's East side. Large backyard with patio and shed. Brand new floors and painting. Washer and Dryer hookup in utility room. Open kitchen with attached dining area, appliances included. Lots of natural light and space. Call and schedule a showing today! 317-794-2064



Tenant is responsible for all utilities. nAlarm is optional at $25 a month.